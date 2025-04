Firefighters were called to a vehicle which had caught alight on the A47.

A 999 call was made just after 8pm yesterday (Monday 28) reporting a vehicle on fire on the A47 near Ailsworth.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 9.40pm.

Fire engine. Stock photo.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.