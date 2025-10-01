A new independent vets has launched, with the owner keen to get to know people and their animals.

Welland Valley Vets opened just a few days ago on the site of the former Clear Ridge Surgery in Empingham Road, Stamford.

Owner Rachel Caplan grew up in the area, and having gained experience at practices in Rutland and further afield, she has decided the time is right to set up her own.

Rachel Caplan, owner of Welland Valley Vets in Empingham Road, Stamford

And although she wants to take on more vets and pets over time, she values what small, independent practices can provide.

“I believe continuity of care is as important for animals as it is for humans, if not more so, and my ethos is to get to know pets and their owners, so you build up a full picture of what they need,” said Rachel.

“Listening carefully to what customers can tell me about their pet is a vital part of diagnosing and treating a condition, because they recognise when and how their animal’s behaviour may have changed.”

Mother-of-three Rachel, who has a cat called Pickle and a dog called Nala, has a wealth of experience in treating animals of all kinds, from rodents and rabbits to dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes.

She has also looked after the occasional needs of wildlife, including a swan caught up in plastic, an injured muntjac deer and poorly hedgehogs.

Alongside caring for animals, Rachel is in the process of refurbishing and refreshing the premises to reflect her vision of a modern-yet-welcoming surgery with a bright and healthy character.

She also has a new website, wellandvalleyvets.co.uk, and is offering a free first appointment to new clients registering before November 1.

Robert Pontefract, who ran Clear Ridge and specialises in animal eye health, will continue seeing clients at the surgery.

And alongside the Welland Valley Vets reception staff, the surgery’s cats Spike and Bob will also continue to welcome customers.