Parkrun is popular with couples about to tie the knot - but not all grooms and brides-to-be persuade the vicar to join them.

Scott Mathie and Doreen Rutherford chose to take part in the Rutland Water Parkrun on Saturday (December 28), the morning of their wedding at All Saints’ Church in Stamford.

And as well as friends from Stamford Striders, vicar of All Saints Father Neil Shaw donned his trainers and went along to the 5km run.

Bride Doreen Rutherford with groom Scott Mathie, vicar Neil Shaw, friends and Stamford Striders. Photo: David Lowndes

Commercial director Doreen, 49, met firefighter and former RAF man Scott, 47, eight years ago, their first date at The Crown Hotel next to the church in which they would eventually marry.

The couple joined Stamford Striders together and were ‘made to feel welcome’ in the town they had made their home.

Several running club members attended the wedding, which was followed by a reception and ceilidh at The Barnsdale.

Wedding couple Scott Mathie and Doreen Rutherford with the Rev Neil Shaw, right, at the Rutland Water Parkrun. Photo: David Lowndes

“The whole day was amazing,” said Doreen, whose family had come over from Ireland and America to celebrate with them.

“The weather was kind to us and Scott looked awesome in his kilt!”

After getting to the Parkrun startline for 9am, Scott and Doreen maintained a gentle pace - for them - and crossed the finish line 28 minutes later.

Fr Neil was a couple of minutes ahead and has kept a neat target for 2025 - of finishing in under 25 minutes and achieving a new ‘personal best’.

Wedding couple Doreen Rutherford and Scott Mathie at the Rutland Water Parkrun. Photo: David Lowndes

All three, plus guests, returned to Stamford to freshen up, and with her hair and makeup done, Doreen arrived in church to the sound of Fairytale of New York.

“A while back, Scott had asked me what I wanted for my 50th birthday - I told him I’d like to be married to him,” said Doreen.

“He proposed while we were in New York for the marathon in November, and so New York became a theme for the wedding, as well as it being Christmas.”

Doreen and Scott Mathie outside All Saints' Church in Stamford on their wedding day

Friend and fellow runner Nick Harding duetted with Scott’s brother Danny for Fairy Tale of New York, made famous as a Christmas song by The Pogues, and C'est La Vie, originally by Irish group B*Witched.

A beautiful version of Silent Night was sung by Bridget Ferry, the daughter of Doreen’s best friend, Scott’s best friend Jonny Coleman was best man and Niamh Considine maid of honour.

When the candlelit service was complete, Irish cream and coffee liqueur ‘baby Guinness’ shots were served as the couple signed the register, then they popped into The Crown for champagne at the table they had enjoyed their first date.

Doreen, who is commercial director for a fruit and veg retail supplier, and Scott, who is director of the fire and first aid 1st Choice Safety Training, are planning their honeymoon around running an overseas marathon in 2025.