A vicar and a parishioner have hot-footed it around a half marathon to help turn up the heat in their church.

Fr Neil Shaw and Ollie Wilson took part in the Great Eastern Half Marathon in Peterborough on Sunday to raise funds to replace the heating boiler at All Saints’ Church in Stamford town centre.

Their mission was just one of the fundraisers contributing to new heating and lighting, which will cost about £330,000.

Ollie Wilson and Fr Neil Shaw at the Great Eastern Run half marathon in Peterborough on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

Since the old oil-fired boiler broke two years ago, the church has decided to install cost-effective and appropriately named ‘halo’ heaters, which hang above the pews and can be used to heat specific areas of the church rather than the whole building.

The installation, taking place between Christmas and Easter, will include new lighting, helping bring to life special heritage features such as the angels in the chancel roof, and gargoyles in the nave. They can also be customised for events.

Fr Neil said: “Reaching this stage of the project has been a great team effort.

“We see ourselves as stewards of this magnificent building and hope that these works will contribute to its continued success for the next 500 years.

“While there is always a warm welcome at All Saints’, this project will make sure people don’t have to freeze to receive it.”

Businesses and individuals can ‘sponsor a halo heater’, or light an individual angel or gargoyle.

All Saints Church will have new heating and lighting installed early next year. Photo: Submitted

To find out more about the project and fundraising, phone Fr Neil on 01780 591417 or email rector@stamfordallsaints.org.uk