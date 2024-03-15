The victim of a sexual assault has praised the support she received from police as a man was jailed for six years today (Friday, March 15).

Liam Jackson, 29, of Edward Road, Stamford, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after being found guilty in January of one court of rape and charge of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the second count of rape and it was agreed not to pursue with a re-trial.

As well as a total of six years in prison, Jackson was given a restraining order.

Liam Jackson

His victim has praised the investigating officer in her case, Detective Constable Sarah Hogan, saying: “Sarah never let me feel alone in the loneliest time of my life.”

These are the words of a sexual assault victim who has nothing but praise for the investigating officer in her case – Detective Constable Sarah Hogan.

The victim spoke to Leicestershire Police following a report made to police that she had been raped, controlled, coerced, and harassed by Liam Jackson.

Det Con Hogan was assigned to the case as the investigating officer the following day. The attending officer took an initial account from the victim and Sarah, once she was allocated the report to investigate, video interviewed the victim in a more comfortable environment at Juniper Lodge to get her evidential account.

Sarah investigated this crime as part of the force’s Signal team, a dedicated team of officers and staff who are responsible for the investigation of rape and sexual assault reports made to the force.

Sarah’s role, as a specialist officer, was to support and guide the victim through the process of giving her account as well as the investigation that followed. Signal officers also work closely with a number of other agencies where they can refer victims for ongoing support.

As part of the investigation, Jackson was arrested and in interview, he admitted that sexual activity took place between them but that it was consensual. He also denied any harassment or controlling behaviour.

Subsequent enquiries were carried out which supported the victims account and Jackson was charged with two counts of rape and one count of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

Sarah continued to support the victim through the subsequent court proceedings which are often very daunting for victims especially when they are required to give evidence, which was the case for this trial.

The case uncovered that Jackson had strangled the victim numerous times and officers found that she had disclosed the rape in text messages to her friends.

Jackson had also controlled her by making her delete her social media accounts and she had to show him her online browsing history. He commented on the clothes she wore which resulted in her changing the style of clothes she wore to meet his approval and he restricted her access to her friends as well as intimidated her male friends.

She also left her job and when she found a new job, he was not happy and he was jealous that she had male colleagues.

After Jackson was found guilty, the victim wrote to the force to share her gratitude that she had been so encouraged by the investigating officer.

She said: “When this happened, I had my whole world ripped apart.

“I finally realised what was happening to me and how I was being hurt. My first conversation with Sarah, I was asking her ‘Is it really that bad?’. I cried like I had never cried before, and Sarah stayed with me.

“I never really thought that by now, I’d be at the end of it all going through court, and that I’d feel so strong.

“I was able to talk, to feel and to live again. It took time but I had an incredible police officer who checked in, turned up and never let me down. I never thought I would be able to feel safe while speaking of something so horrible and personal, but I did, I was able to talk about it all. I was able to feel comfortable about something that was so utterly uncomfortable.

“I truly believe that because Sarah was so kind and caring I was able to receive the help that I needed. I don’t know where I would be without the support and encouragement of Sarah. I feel a bit like I hit a lottery win with my police officer; she is an absolutely wonderful woman.

“I hope that every victim out there gets the privilege of a police officer like Sarah when they are going through one of the hardest times in their lives. That they’ll be able to feel safe and to feel like they are in fantastic hands.

“She is my hero, and I will never ever forget her and the help she gave. I will forever be thankful and forever feel lucky that I had her help.

“I am who I am today with the help of Sarah, and I really like that person I am now.”

DC Sarah Hogan said: “On hearing of the conviction, the victim cried happy tears and her words were ‘I can now live my life; I am free’ and that is just incredible and so empowering to hear.

“I wanted to build a relationship where she felt she could trust me and be comfortable in telling me everything, which is so important in cases where sexual offences have happened or where victims are vulnerable.

“The day after she gave her evidence at court, I came to work to find she had emailed my supervisor to thank me for supporting her throughout her case. I was really touched to read her comments and until then I did not fully realise the positive effect I had had on her.

“This was my first case within the force’s Signal team, and it was amazing to have such a positive outcome for a victim, who has been so brave in coming forward and recounting the controlling and sexual violence she had suffered.

"The trial was also adjourned before finally being heard and this was very difficult for her and caused great distress. Alongside the independent sexual violence advisor (ISVA), we were able to support her to be able to continue with her case.

DC Hogan added: “I hope the guilty verdict and sentence that the defendant has received will go some way to help her to move on with her life after what she was put through. I also hope this case gives other sexual abuse and domestic abuse survivors the courage to come forward and report what has happened to them because they will be supported.”

Detective Superintendent Chris Baker, the force lead for Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “This is an incredibly powerful testimony from the victim and demonstrates perfectly why we are police officers.

“It is a shining example of how treating and supporting victims of crime with dignity, sensitivity, care and compassion makes a world of difference.

“Sarah worked tirelessly on this case and provided the upmost respect and care to the victim at what she has described her as the worst time of her life.

“I am extremely proud of Sarah, and I can only echo the amazing support and professionalism she has showed in this case.”

Details on who to contact if you have been a victim of a sexual offence can be found by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences

There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to victims of sexual offences in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.