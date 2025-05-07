Experts will be on hand during the next six weeks to help people spot Stamford’s peregrine falcons.

The birds have been nesting at All Saints’ Church where four chicks have hatched so far.

From today until Friday, June 13 some of the Stamford Peregrines team will be on hand to answer questions and to help people to view the birds through a telescope.

Peregrines have nested again at All Saints' Church in Stanford. Photo: Stamford Peregrines

They will be positioned in Red Lion Square on Fridays between 10am until 2pm, subject to weather conditions and availability.

Live webcam footage is also available to view inside the church or on its website.