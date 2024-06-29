A spacious family home with a stunning garden is on the market.

Located in the popular village of King’s Cliffe, 37 West Street offers four bedrooms, four reception rooms, an open plan living kitchen and an impressive garden.

The front door leads to a spacious entrance hall which has wide stairs rising to the first floor and gives access to the first reception room.

This versatile room can be used as a dining room or family living area.

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The downstairs office is ideal for home working or as a children’s study space, and has a window overlooking the front.

The living room is set to one side of the property and leads on to a snug/family room.

An open-plan kitchen has been fitted with a range of wall and base units and boasts granite surface areas and integrated appliances.

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

It connects with the dining area where twin doors lead out to the garden and patio terrace.

There is a separate utility room with a door to the outside and a downstairs toilet.

To the first floor there are four double bedrooms, the main bedroom running the full depth of the property and the second bedroom offering a two-piece ensuite.

Completing the first floor is the family bathroom which has been fitted with a white three-piece suite with a shower over the bath.

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Outside, there is parking available at the front accessed via the garage/carport which flows through to the rear garden.

The initial approach meets the main section of garden with a large patio terrace and timber pergola with grape vine, mature planted beds and borders which lead on to the lawn.

To the side of the lawn and lower section there is a wealth of inset shrubs and flowers which provide a range of colours and a high degree of privacy.

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The garden continues to the ‘tropical garden’ with a terrace seating area and a pathway leads to a vegetable patch and wildflower garden.

37 West Street, Kings Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £625,000.

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

37 West Street, King's Cliffe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 408292.



