Villagers will be without their library for six weeks while it undergoes renovations.

Ketton Library will close its doors on Saturday (October 4) to install a community kitchen, a new learning space, and spruce up the existing facilities at the High Street venue.

Ketton Library will close for six weeks during the renovation. Image: Google

Most of the work will take place inside the building, but contractors also aim to resurface the library car park during the time allowed.

The car park will be closed as part of a construction site for the duration of the project, prompting a spokesperson for the library to ask parents of children at neighbouring Ketton Primary School to keep a close eye on their youngsters.

“During this time, parents are asked not to allow children to walk round the back of the library or through the construction site, but to remain on the pathway at all times,” said the statement.

“There will be no access to parents and/or guardians to park within the school grounds during drop off and/or collect children during the day.

“Families that currently use the library carpark for drop-off and/or collection are reminded to please not use the school staff carpark or block access at any time during the day.”

Rutland County Council added that library members can use the libraries in Oakham and Ryhall throughout the build.

Works are scheduled to last for “around six weeks”, meaning a potential reopening date in the week of Wednesday, November 12.

It follows the three-month closure of Uppingham Library, which shut its doors to the public on Saturday, September 13, although a limited book borrowing service will still be available from Uppingham Town Hall from Monday, September 22.