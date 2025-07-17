It might be 200 years since the end of Napoleon’s reign but the Battle of Waterloo has been won once more.

Villagers in Carlby launched a campaign to raise enough money to bring a water supply and accessible toilet to their church.

After eight years of planning, fundraising and numerous obstacles to overcome, their own ‘Battle of Waterloo’ has been won and people were invited to a thanksgiving weekend at St Stephen’s Church to celebrate the completion of the project.

Some of the 5km runners.

The celebrations included a 5km fun run, pop-up cafe and thanksgiving service which was rounded off with a rewritten version of Abba’s Waterloo.

More than £1,500 was raised during the celebration weekend which will be donated to the MND Association which fund research into motor neurone disease.

Carlby Church. Photo: Amelia Burt

