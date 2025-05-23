Plans to create a caravan park for Traveller families at a village site have met with opposition from scores of residents.

Michael McDonagh has applied to Peterborough City Council to change the use of agricultural land known as The Orchard, in Uffington Road, Barnack, to a residential caravan site for four Irish Gypsy households.

Each family would have two caravans under the proposals.

The Orchard in Uffington Road, Barnack

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee refused retrospective application for a similar Traveller caravan park near Glinton in July last year.

But it was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in January this year after an appeal by applicant Martin McDonagh.

Barnack Parish Council circulated a letter to residents, advising them on relevant planning issues to base their objections.

The parish council has confirmed it will object to the application ‘on planning grounds’.

“The topic was discussed at our recent annual parish meeting which confirmed that many residents will be commenting,” a statement read.

“Comments can be made via the Planning Portal on Peterborough City Council’s website or anonymously via Barnack Parish Council Clerk for onward transmission.”

Within four weeks of the plans being made public, the city council had received 80 comments about the proposals, nearly all of them objections from residents of Barnack and nearby villages.

Concerns included increased traffic, lack of local amenities, over-development, anti-social behaviour, unsuitable road access and no pathway, harm to rural character, increased flood risk and loss of habitat.

One villager said they had emailed the parish council several times about increased activity at the site over the last two years, which had recently ‘reached an alarming level’, adding that people may already be living on the site.

“This has included a number of lorries, tradesmen’s vans, digger, caravans on wheels and a very large static van,” it read.

A wildlife officer raised no objections on condition that a biodiversity net gain report was completed and measures to improve bio-doiversity were carried out before work began, including installing bird boxes and bat boxes.

The Highways authority did lodge an objection until more details on parking and access plans were shown, saying the proposals would increase traffic on a ‘high-speed rural road’.