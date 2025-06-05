Violin, viola and accordion will combine for one unforgettable night of music.

The internationally distinguished Kosmos Ensemble will perform at St Andrew’s Church, Witham on the Hill, on Thursday, June 12, as part of the Music in Quiet Places series.

Featuring Harriet MacKenzie on violin, Meg-Rosaleen Hamilton on viola and Miloš Milivojević on accordion, the trio promises a dynamic and genre-blending evening of music.

The Kosmos Ensemble concert promises energy, skill and unique musical style.

Their style draws from tango, Balkan, gypsy and Far Eastern traditions, interwoven with classical references and fearless improvisation.

Each member is an accomplished soloist, having recorded with prestigious orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic and the English Symphony Orchestra.

The Times' Richard Morrison praised their performances for their “dazzling virtuosity” and “intellectual curiosity”.

The concert begins at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £17 (£15 concessions).