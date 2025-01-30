Buildings which have had the same use for centuries are few and far between.

This is why volunteers at Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, Stamford, are celebrating the almshouse’s 550th anniversary this year.

John Mitchell, chairperson of Browne’s Hospital trustees, said: “It’s an awfully long time 550 years.

John Sutcliffe, Andrew Haigh, Colin Henderson, John Mitchell, Carol Garwell, Melanie Sockett, Miranda Rock and Mark Walmsley stood on the steps of Browne's Hospital in Stamford

“There have been people housed here consistently which is extraordinary really.”

The hospital was founded in 1475 by William Browne, a rich wool merchant from Stamford, as a home for 10 poor men and two poor women.

The men lived in cubicles in the common room while the women had a room in a separate building, and all residents were required to wear a uniform and attend the chapel twice a day.

The garden

By 1870 the men, who often rowed due to being in close proximity with each other, were moved into cottages linked to the cloister by a covered passageway and the common room became a meeting place.

These cottages continue to house those in need - although there is no longer a strict ratio between male and female residents.

Melanie Sockett, a volunteer, said: “Once they had their own front door they started getting on.

“That’s the most exciting thing that’s happened. Other than that it’s been left alone.”

Browne's Hospital, Stamford

Browne’s Hospital is open on Saturdays and Bank Holiday Mondays for visitors to explore the common room, chapel, audit hall and guildhall, and confrater’s room.

The Grade II* listed building is steeped in centuries of history with many of the original features, including medieval glass windows, and still showcases the original charters.

It also featured in the TV adaptation of George Eliot's novel Middlemarch, much of which was shot in Stamford, as Middlemarch Hospital.

One of the stained glass windows at Brownes Hospital chapel

Melanie said: “All the volunteers are so enthusiastic, it’s got such a good vibe.

“We are proud to be able to open it to the public.

“There are many people who live locally who have never been inside.

The tribute to William Browne on Browne's Hospital

“We want to make more people aware that it’s still being used for the same purpose and that it hasn’t fallen into disrepair.”

A series of events are planned throughout the year to celebrate the milestone anniversary including performances by Gilbert and Sullivan in March, VE Day celebrations in May, a garden party later in the summer and a carol service in December.

The mission to boost the almshouse’s profile was also kicked off with a visit from Alicia Kearns (Con), MP for Rutland and Stamford, on Friday last week (January 24).

MP Alicia Kearns finds out about the history of the stained glass windows in Browne's Hospital, Stamford

John said: “The extraordinary thing is that surveys show only 80% of the population knows about almshouses.

“The number of people who live in Stamford who don’t know about Browne’s Hospital is probably less than 80%.

“We want to open it up and get more people looking at the heritage.”

MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns meets trustees and volunteers at Browne's Hospital

