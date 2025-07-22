Charity volunteers helped fuel a summer celebration for a club which aims to support the disadvantaged and vulnerable.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) cooked and served up 65 free meals, alongside drinks and refreshments, at the Stamford Cheer Club Summer Party earlier this month at Stamford Cricket Club.

Stamford Cheer Club is made up of six community groups which come together for a year-round programme of events and activities.

Rapid Relief Team volunteers served 65 meals at Stamford Cheer Club's Summer Party. Photo: Optimise Media/Art Pop-Up

The club, funded by the Lincolnshire Mental Health and Wellbeing Community Investment Fund, is run by Art Pop-UP, a non-profit contemporary arts organisation in Stamford.

Guests, who enjoyed an afternoon of games and music, included students and staff from St Augustine’s Primary School, adults with learning disabilities from Vision Day Support, and others from Stamford mental health charity, Mindspace.

The RRT is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church who offer practical support to charities, emergency services and other frontline organisations.

Stamford Cricket Club hosted the event. Photo: Optimise Media/Art Pop-Up

Art Pop-UP founder and Summer Party event organiser, Sam Roddan, said: “This intergenerational event has the aim of social inclusion and bringing everybody together – with many of those in attendance often not having that ‘family’ background or community connection.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Rapid Relief Team for providing the food here today, with a lot of our attendees today also struggling with food poverty currently.

“This makes a real difference to them and their daily lives and has brought a smile to so many faces.”

Peter Gilbert, RRT Local Team Leader, added: “This is a way in which we can give back and help play our part in helping charities and organisations who share our passion for delivering meaningful and impactful support.”