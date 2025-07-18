A primary school shed which has fallen into a ‘serious state of disrepair’ was revamped thanks to an organisation supporting men’s health and wellbeing.

Volunteers from Deeping Men in Sheds brought their skills together to repair the Baston Primary School PTA shed.

The shed had become overgrown, with branches and ivy blocking the gutters, a rooting floor and a leaking roof.

The Baston Primary School PTA shed was brought back to life by volunteers from Deeping Men in Sheds. Picture: Submitted

Vanessa Smith, a PTA committee member, said: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, the shed is now watertight, sturdy and fit for use once again.

“It will provide essential storage space for items used by the PTA throughout the year, including equipment for school fairs, gift stalls for the children, preloved uniforms, party supplies and tuck shop stock.

“The PTA is incredibly grateful for the generous support of Deeping Men In Sheds and has made a donation to their organisation in appreciation.”

Vanessa also thanked Mr and Mrs Mulligan, of CML Decorators, in Market Deeping, for donating paint and helping cover labour costs.

Deeping Men in Sheds supports men through woodworking and DIY projects, helping to reduce isolation and foster friendships.