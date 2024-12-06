Volunteers aiming to bring light and hope to Ukraine communities are inviting people to come along and see their work this weekend.

They were due to run a stall at the Stamford Christmas Market, but after it was cancelled, they moved quickly to organise an open afternoon at the Unity Centre, in West Street. It will run on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

The group of volunteers work with Helpston-based group, Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, on several projects.

These wind-up lanterns will be sent to families with children in Kharkiv

“The afternoon is to showcase how we are sending hope in the way of warmth and light to internally displaced people in Ukraine,” said event organiser Fiona Parker.

Samples of hand-knitted blankets and clothes made by local Knit and Natter groups will be on display, as well as wind-up lanterns, bought with donations, which are sent to the families with children in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine.

Targetted attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly in winter, have left many Ukrainians without heating and light.

Knit and natter groups in the area have been busy making blankets

This volunteer has knitted dozens of toy penguins to be sent over

The volunteers will also demonstrate how they made stretchers at the hall, using an industrial sewing machine, which were then sent to the Ukrainian Army.