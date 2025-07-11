A new ‘footbridge’ between a hospital and a supermarket car park may have raised false hopes for patients.

The metal walkway between Stamford Hospital and Morrison’s car park off Uffington Road is a temporary measure for use by staff only, according the the NHS trust that has installed it.

A view of the temporary walkway taken from Stamford Hospital

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford residents on Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council, had hoped the access would be open to patients, and suggested it could be a ‘common sense’ solution to alleviate parking problems at the hospital.

But a spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, has said it is there for staff only while a new day treatment centre continues to be constructed at the hospital.

She said: “The trust is grateful to the neighbouring Morrisons store, which is supporting our staff to park close by while we continue with the Day Treatment Unit project on our site.

The temporary walkway with steps up and over the wall from Morrisons car park to Stamford Hospital

“The temporary spaces are intended for staff to use during their working day as an overflow measure, and we have installed a security coded footbridge to assist staff using this parking area to gain access to and from the hospital.

“This measure will not impact patient car parking on site.”

She added that the hospital trust could not yet say when automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) cameras, which were installed at Stamford Hospital car park last year, will begin to be used.