Three men are wanted by police following an assault in the early hours of this morning (Monday, April 1).

Officers were called to Foundry Road, Stamford and were told four men had attacked another, leaving him with injuries that needed hospital treatment.

George Broom, 26, from Ryhall, Ellis Musgrove, 27, from Stamford, and Jamie Musgrove, 20, also from Stamford, are wanted in connection with the incident.

George Broom

Ellis Musgrove. He now has a tattoo on the front of his neck and has a beard.

Jamie Musgrove

A 19-year-old man has also been arrested and is in custody.

It is understood all the men were known to each other.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to trace the men and are asking for the local community’s help.

“If you have any information that will assist in locating them or any information about the assault, contact us.”

Anyone who can help locate any of the three wanted men should phone 101 quoting incident 41 of April 1 or use 101 online.

Those with information about the attack should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and put ‘Incident 41 of April 1’ in the subject line.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org