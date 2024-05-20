Drivers have been issued a warning about keeping their vehicles safe following a spate of 25 keyless car thefts.

The vehicles - mostly Land Rovers and Range Rovers - were all taken during the past four months.

Two of the vehicles were taken from outside properties in Stamford with the remainder going missing from Peterborough, Huntingdonshire, Fenland, Skegness, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police

The two vehicles taken from Stamford were the same make - a Land Rover Discovery - and were taken on the same night - Feburary 29 - from Exeter Gardens and St Mary’s Street using keyless entry technology.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from the acquisitive crime team, said: “So far we have managed to recover 13 of the stolen cars and are carrying out various enquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

“The thefts have all taken place overnight, usually in the early hours of the morning when most people are asleep, but I would like to ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us, including any video doorbell footage.”

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101. If a crime is taking place they should call 999.

Advice about protecting your vehicle from thieves can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.