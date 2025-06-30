Warning after fake £20 notes used in Stamford area
Police have issued a warning after fake bank notes have been used.
Officers are asking traders to remain vigilant after a ‘large quantity’ of counterfeit £20 notes had been used in the Stamford area.
A force social media post states: “We’ve received reports of counterfeit banknotes being used in the Stamford area.
“This morning a large quantity of counterfeit £20 notes were used to purchase goods at a retail premises.
“We're asking local businesses throughout Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings to stay vigilant when handling cash—particularly £20 and £50 notes.”
They are advising businesses to check:
• Watermarks and holograms
• See-through windows
• UV features and serial numbers
They are also asking traders not to return a suspected fake to the customer but to also note a description of the individual.
Incidents should be reported on the 101 number.