Police have issued a warning after fake bank notes have been used.

Officers are asking traders to remain vigilant after a ‘large quantity’ of counterfeit £20 notes had been used in the Stamford area.

A force social media post states: “We’ve received reports of counterfeit banknotes being used in the Stamford area.

Police have issued the warning PHOTO: STOCK

“This morning a large quantity of counterfeit £20 notes were used to purchase goods at a retail premises.

“We're asking local businesses throughout Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings to stay vigilant when handling cash—particularly £20 and £50 notes.”

They are advising businesses to check:

• Watermarks and holograms

• See-through windows

• UV features and serial numbers

They are also asking traders not to return a suspected fake to the customer but to also note a description of the individual.

Incidents should be reported on the 101 number.