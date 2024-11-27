A screening of a Bafta-winning Christmas film accompanied by a live orchestra promises to have audiences walking in the air.

The festive classic The Snowman will come to life on a big screen in Peterborough Cathedral accompanied by an award-winning live orchestra.

Carrot Productions will be holding three festive performances in the cathedral on Saturday, December 7 at 1.30pm, 4pm and 7pm.

A soloist sings Walking in the Air from The Snowman

Three 12-year-old choristers from Peterborough Cathedral, Alex Kirwin, Jasmine Barnes, and Josephine Alford, have been invited to perform a rendition of the evocative Walking in the Air solo.

The show includes an introduction to the orchestra and a visit from the Snowman.

The audience will also get to watch the new film The Bear, the Piano, the Dog and the Fiddle, narrated by actor Michael Sheen.

The charming sequel to David Litchfield’s best-seller, The Bear and the Piano, has been adapted for orchestra by Daniel Whibley, co-founder of Carrot Productions.

Multi-award winning illustrator and writer David said: “Seeing my first book 'The Bear and the Piano' come to life on stage in Carrot’s previous shows was one of the highlights of my life and I cannot wait to see what these incredible musicians and storytellers achieve with this new book.

“Seeing the story come to life through the animation and with the incredible live orchestra is going to be another absolutely thrilling experience. I can't wait."

Tickets for The Snowman tour are available here.

