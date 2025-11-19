A water bottle refilling fountain could be installed in a town next year as talks over the proposal have been renewed.

Stamford Town Council will be reapplying for grants from The Harry Skells Trust to fund the installation of the public water bottle refilling station.

Red Lion Square, near the public toilets, has been agreed as the site in principle, although a final location is yet to be confirmed.

A water refilling station could be installed in Stamford next year as talks over the proposal have been renewed. Photo: iStock

Coun Amanda Wheeler, the town mayor, said it is something she has been advocating for a few years and is pleased to see it progress.

She hopes the refilling station will encourage people to buy fewer single-use plastic bottles and is eager to see it installed by spring.

“I’m optimistic that we will get it done,” she said.

Red Lion Square, near the public toilets, has been agreed as the site in principle, although the final location is yet to be confirmed. Photo: Iliffe Media

“If we secure funding and do install it, we will be saving people money on unnecessary, single-use plastic purchases, while also giving them free and ready access to drinking water.

“There was a heatwave a few years ago and the district council was travelling all over, handing out plastic bottles of water to people.

“If we have drinking water available at all hours, we won’t have to worry about people becoming dehydrated or being affected by hot weather, which is becoming more prevalent.

Stamford Town Council will be reapplying for grants to install the refilling station. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We just want to make sure it’s going to be in the best spot — somewhere well-lit so it’s less likely to be vandalised.

“The proposed site has CCTV, so if anything were to happen, it would be captured on camera.”

In 2023, LincsOnline reported that the council’s new climate action committee was keen to explore the idea.

At the time, the town council’s assets committee voted in favour with just one vote against.