Anglian Water has been found guilty of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement to provide records by the Environment Agency.

The water company will face sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

The case was brought by the Environment Agency against Anglian Water Services, which arose out of a wider criminal investigation involving all 10 water companies into potential non-compliance with environmental permit conditions at over 2,000 sewage treatment works.

An Anglian Water wastewater treatment works

Since launching the investigation, the Environment Agency has served several statutory requirements for records on the company.

Anglian Water has been convicted of failing, without reasonable excuse, to respond to one of these notices between January 2022 and January 2023.

Anglian Water Services had entered a not guilty plea to the charge, claiming it had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance.

Having heard the evidence in the case, district judge Kenneth Sheraton rejected that claim.

Anglian Water supplies more than six million domestic and business customers.