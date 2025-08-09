A water company believes it has finally found a way to end the saga of a broken sewer pipe which has disrupted the lives of villagers for eight months.

Anglian Water engineers were called out to Northborough shortly after Christmas last year when a sewer pipe collapsed in Church Street, near to the junction with Lincoln Road.

Residents were originally told the work would be finished by the end of March - but the road remained closed for four months

The road was closed in February to allow the broken section of pipe to be replaced/repaired, with residents told the work would take six weeks.

Yet four months later, the road remained closed after attempts to drain ground water from around the submerged pipe failed - including bringing in a specialist team and equipment from the Netherlands.

As well as the impact of the road closure, residents and local businesses complained of constant noise and smell as overground pipes and pumps were used to divert wastewater away from the broken section.

A specialist team and kit was brought in from overseas to try and remove groundwater

The hole was filled in temporarily and the road reopened in June while Anglian Water looked for alternative ways to reach the pipe.

After further ground surveys the utilities company believe they have found two alternatives and say work will resume next month and will take between five and 10 weeks.

It is believed work was delayed for the harvest and keep access open for local farmers to reach their fields.

“We’ve now been able to share our new proposed repair plan with residents, and we’re aiming to begin the work from September 8,” said an Anglian Water spokesperson.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue using pumps to move wastewater safely around the damaged section of pipe, helping to keep the network flowing as it should.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this ongoing work may cause and would like to thank residents once again for their patience and understanding while we work to put things right.”

Anglian Water told villagers that the first plan would take five weeks and they will know within two weeks if it was going to work.

If not they will move to plan B which would take around eight weeks to complete, with an engineer telling villagers he was “90 per cent confident” the solutions would fix the long-running problem.