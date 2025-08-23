A community champion has been presented with an award for his voluntary work, which benefits people with health conditions.

Keith Spurr received a Melvin Jones Fellowship award from Stamford and District Lions for ‘his humanitarian services in the community over many years, especially his support for people with diabetes’.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship award is one of the highest awards in Lions Clubs International that can be given to non-Lions. Melvin Jones founded Lions Clubs International in 1917 and the fellowship was set up in his name.

Stamford and District Lions Club president Gill Clarke said: “Keith is a great friend and supporter of Stamford and District Lions and has worked with the club to support people with diabetes, one the Lions’ global causes, and with much more over the years.

“We are very pleased to be able to honour the immense work he does for the Stamford community.”

Keith is a retired advisor on staffing matters who worked with companies during reorganisation and change, and supported staff at employment tribunals.

As a patient representative to the NHS, he has assisted with organisational reviews, and as an expert patient on the Diabetes UK Clinical Service Research Group.

Keith also chairs the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac), which arranges health experts to talk to groups of patients and carers directly, in the community.

Speaking after the presentation, Keith said: “I'm honoured to receive the award. It was a complete surprise to me. We are all part of the Stamford community and I just try to do my bit.”