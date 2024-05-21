Relieved salon owners have thanked the ‘incredible’ firefighters who saved their business.

James and Natasha Parker of Asembo in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford got the sort of news any business owner dreads on Sunday (May 19).

They were half way through a race at a sports event at Copthill School in Uffington, which their children Owen and Erin attend, when they received the call telling them their salon was on fire.

Firefighters doing a debrief outside the salon

“We initially rejected the call as we didn’t recognise the number, then when we did pick up it was someone telling us the building was on fire,” said James.

“I switched to emergency mode and ran straight back to the car.”

A passerby had called 999 after hearing the fire alarm sounding and spotting smoke coming from the top floor. They also contacted a mutual friend who knows James and Natasha.

A fire at Asembo in Stamford

Crews from Stamford and Bourne attended, with firefighters breaking down the front door to get into the building, which was formerly a pub.

The blaze was on the top floor office and, thanks to working fire doors and a quick response, it did not spread.

James, 53, said: “We have a huge amount of gratitude for the firefighters. They were here within minutes and had it controlled.

“They know, and we know, that we were incredibly lucky - it could have destroyed our business.

A fire at Asembo in Stamford

“Everyone should show them support for their service.

“When you see them in action and how regimented they are, it is really incredible. They are such a tight team.”

James and Natasha, who set up Asembo in 2013, were initially baffled at what could have caused the fire — but an inspection revealed that it was started by a beauty mirror close to the window magnifying sunlight, which ignited the carpet.

They are now keen to make others aware of the damage that can be caused.

Natasha Parker, who owns the business with her husband Matthew

“Keep anything with magnifying glass or mirrors covered and away from south-facing windows,” said James.

After news of the fire spread, neighbours in St Leonard’s Street and members of the team at Asembo rallied to lend a hand with the clean up.

Although the fire had been contained, water used to put it out had seeped through to the other rooms.

James describes the support as ‘overwhelming’ and something ‘they couldn’t have managed without’.

“It was really quite incredible,” he said.

“Within hours the place was looking a lot better and by the time we welcome back customers it will be as good as new, other than the front door.”

The salon will be able to reopen today (Tuesday, May 21), with customers asked to use the side entrance.