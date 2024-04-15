Three mums will be putting in the miles to raise money for a cancer charity.

Nicola Isaac, 43, Louise Cripps, 37 and Lydia Brown, 42, from Stamford will be trekking 106km around the Isle of Wight on May 4.

For the friends, who met through their children’s sporting activities, the past six months have been filled with training, which they always do as a trio.

Lydia Brown, Nicola Isaac and Louise Cripps

Nicola, an account manager, said: “We call ourselves the Stamford sole sisters but we have joked we need to rename ourselves the Stamford blister sisters. As the miles are racking up so are the blisters.

“But we are determined to make sure we finish the challenge, which could take up to 24 hours, even if we have to crawl across the finish line.”

The trio, who have known each other for seven years, did their longest walk yet on Saturday (April 6) which covered 71 kilometres of Stamford and Rutland countryside. They will also be taking part in a night walk in London to prepare themselves for keeping moving throughout the late hours.

Although it will be a challenge, fundraising for Cancer Research UK will be their motivation to push through.

“It is a long way to go and will be physically challenging,” said Nicola.

“Everyone has been so generous and supportive which reminds us of the reason we are doing this.

“Within our families and friendships there are people actively fighting cancer so we want to do our bit to raise as much as possible.”

Already they have raised more than £5,200 through their JustGiving page: https://justgiving.com/page/stamford-sole-sisters.

Nicola, Louise and Lydia’s families will also be supporting them throughout the route, which will further spur them on.

“All the children have been really supportive and we know they will be cheering us on,” said Nicola.

“At the most challenging times we will visualise them at the finish line which will help us on our way.”