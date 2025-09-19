10 years ago

Since the 1980s, fundraiser Nellie Sanders has put her heart and soul into holding lunches to raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

A real life 'superwoman', now 92, has decided that a forthcoming lunch at Bourne Abbey Church Hall will be her last event.

"I wish I could carry on, but I've not got the stamina anymore," she said.

“It's been marvellous. When you see how much is raised at each of the events, you don't feel proud for yourself, but you feel proud of everyone who has helped to raise those funds."

Nellie started fundraising for cancer research charities in the '80s, following the death of her first husband.

"We've helped a lot of people over the years, and I will continue to do so," said Nellie.

"I couldn't have done any of this without the support of local residents.”

10 years ago: Fundraiser Nellie Sanders from Bourne

10 years ago: Four new tennis courts opened for public use at Uppingham Community College, funded by the Lawn Tennis Association, The Falcon Hotel, Smith Eliot Financial Management, private benefactors and the college. From left, Rob Sawyer from the college, Robert Wills of The Falcon Hotel, and Richard Baker from the Lawn Tennis Association

People will have their say on the future of Bourne Town Hall through a public consultation.

Once the consultation is complete, findings will be reported back to Lincolnshire County Plans to convert the town hall building into a boutique cinema were unveiled by the family firm behind The Regal in Melton Mowbray late last year. Public opinion was largely in favour of the cinema idea, but after a thorough investigation, Tony Mundin, who also runs The Ritz in Belper, said the building was too small to make it viable.

The future of the town hall, built in 1821, has been unclear since Bourne Town Council moved to the Corn Exchange in 2013.

The county council acquired it in 1974 as a trust and is the sole corporate trustee.

This caused the council, which initially thought it owned the building, legal difficulties when it tried to sell it, so a management committee was formed.

10 years ago: Stamford 1st XV squad, from left, back: Matt Albinson (coach), Chris Lipscombe, Gareth Ramsden, Tom Mutter, Steve Taylor, Alex Stephens, James Ragg, Dan Griffin, Dan Thompson, James O'Shea, Alan O'Connor. Front: Rees Burns, James Green, Chris Fletcher, Tom Lindley, Laurent Ross, Austin Schwarz (captain), Cameron Park, James Prenter, Sara Mociuk (physio)

25 years ago

The chances are Ken Willis has at some time taken your picture.

For the past 15 years, local life has been seen through his lens.

25 years ago: Mercury photographer Ken Willis with his daughter, Holly

Ken has been there at school sports days, horticultural shows, cheque presentations, road accidents, meetings, protests, tragedies, carnivals, football matches and many, many other events.

He has taken pictures of children as they have grown up, people at all stages of their lives, in good times and bad.

And to most people Ken was the Mercury - more than any reporter, editor, sales rep or man- ager.

‘The Mercury Man’ was our ambassador, the man who, without fail, would always turn out to take the pictures.

Ken Willis, 45, who lived in St Peter's Road, Bourne, started his career in 1972 at the Peterborough Standard, before moving in the late 1970s to the Peterborough Evening Telegraph.

In 1986 he and Evening Telegraph colleague Dave Roberts set up Studio 33, a freelance photographic company which took over the contract to provide photos for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

He died suddenly after being diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier in the summer and is survived by his wife Kate and seven-year-old daughter Holly. A funeral will be held at Bourne Abbey Church.

‘Sold out’. That's the message as fuel shortages hit crisis point.

Petrol pumps have been empty for days after panic-buying motorists caused filling stations to run dry of supplies. And the crisis looked set to continue for the foreseeable future, despite the end of the blockades yesterday morning, with fears mounting that it could now lead to food shortages.

People have already been stockpiling milk and bread, causing some supermarkets to ration customers.

25 years ago: Queues for fuel at the Shell garage in Market Deeping

Emergency services are using their vehicles for essential services only, and police are warning motorists to be patient and courteous to other drivers trying to fill up.

Some bus services to villages such as Thomhaugh and Wittering have also been stopped, with priority going to school buses.

Health bosses say at the moment it's business as normal but they are monitoring the situation hour by hour.

The blockades at the oil refineries by angry hauliers and farmers are in protest to spiralling fuel costs.

And in the region angry hauliers and farmers blocked the A1 southbound on Tuesday morning by leading a slow convoy from Stibbington to Alconbury. The protest continued on Wednesday morning when a slow convoy of lorries and tractors proceeded down the A15 from Bourne to Peterborough. Taxi drivers also protested by travelling in a slow convoy down the A1 from Grantham to Colsterworth on Wednesday night.

25 years ago: Hauliers and farmers protest over fuel shortages

Angry people are preparing to make a silent protest against plans to build a fast-food take away and supermarket in Stamford.

The proposal was recommended for rejection by Stamford Town Council under the watchful eyes of 50 local people who attended its meeting.

25 years ago: A protest against plans to build a fast-food take away and supermarket in Stamford

And the people who live and work near the old Exeter School site on Empingham Road which has been earmarked for development, are to hold another protest when the planning application goes to the vote at South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) in Grantham.

They won't be able to air their views verbally, but 60 letters have been written by Stamfordians outlining their reasons why the development, which would include a shopping centre and children's day nursery, is not suited to the site.

Chairman of the Conservative party in Stamford, Robert Conboy, said in the past proposals have included a YMCA, which he believed was too far from the town centre, and another shopping scheme.

Mr Conboy said he fears there may be a hidden agenda for changing the use of the land, which is close to the Empingham Road/A1 junction.

50 years ago

The closing of Bourne rubbish tip without notice has angered Bourne Town Council.

Coun Percy Wilson said five or six people had tried to get to the tip to dispose of

rubbish and had found it closed.

"If you want to tip now you have to take your rubbish to Deeping St James or Little Bytham,” he said.

"I think that the county council should now provide for Bourne a skip-type arrangement, the skip being taken away when holding rubbish."

A tip has to be provided as a public amenity, pointed out Coun Wilson.

50 years ago: TV shows included Fingerbobs, Playaway, Grandstand, The Generation Game (Brucie first time around) and Space 1999

Two Stamford men are hoping to start an athletics club.

At the moment they are trying to find out how much interest there would be in such a club. But they both feel certain that there is a need for one.

They are Mr C Mitchell-Smith of 6 Beverley Gardens, Stamford and Mr J York of 71 Caithness Road, Stamford.

"We feel that there is no opportunity locally for young people interested in athletics. Older people can travel to clubs at Peterborough or Holbeach but there is nothing for younger enthusiasts,” said Mr Mitchell-Smith.

"Facilities exist locally for an athletics club, if we can make use of them.”

Both men have children who are keen on athletics and both are scout masters, and see the need for such a club among young people.

Eventually they hope to have a public meeting in the town to discuss ideas for the club and organise a committee to run it. Before they do, they would like people who are interested in joining either to participate or to help coaching to contact them.

100 years ago

Mrs John Smith, an elderly woman, met with a nasty mishap in Uffington. Falling over a mat in her yard, she knocked her leg against a large stone, badly bruising the bone of the limb and the kneecap.

As Mr JW Scotney, farmer, was cycling in Church-street, Deeping St James, the pedal of his machine caught the kerbstone and the rider was thrown heavily and rendered unconscious for some hours. Fortunately he is progressing favourably.

The wedding took place on Wednesday at North Luffenham of Mr Thomas George Killips, fourth son of Mr and Mrs RI Killips, and Miss Elleanor Shillaker. The bride was attired in white crêpe-de-Chine, with wreath and veil of orange blossom. The bridesmaids were the sisters of the bride and Misses Louie and Irene Killips (sisters of the bridegroom). Mr R L Killips, jun, was best man. The bridegroom, who for a time, played for Stamford Town FC, is traveller for a Wigan firm.

The Rev John Duncan Day, headmaster of Stamford School, was summoned for driving a motor car in a manner dangerous to the public on August 18. He pleaded not guilty.

PC Wardman said he saw the defendant driving a motor car, gave him the signal to proceed, but instead of keeping straight, he cut to his offside, behind the officer. A char-a-bane had to pull up sharply to prevent a collision, and PC Wardman had to jump out of the way to avoid being knocked down. The hood of the motor car caught his arm.

The Rev JD Day said he gratefully acknowledged the great assistance policemen on point duty gave to motorists, but on this occasion be thought he had been slightly misled.

He was ‘flabbergasted’ by the witness statement and he was sure he did not touch the policeman, and as far as he knew the char-a-banc was never so close to him that he had an opportunity of recognising what it was.

The reason he had gone to a great deal of expenditure of time and trouble in attending the court was because he felt very strongly a small error of judgment hardly justified him being classed as ‘one of those delectable beings known as road hogs’.

The mayor, announcing a fine of £1 with 15s costs, said the magistrates were satisfied the defendant had committed an error of judgment.

For using abusive language at Whissendine to Mary Parsons, married woman, Ann Clarke Burrows, married woman of Whissendine, was fined 15s by the Rutland magistrates, at Oakham.

200 years ago

All the magnificent presents made to Lord and Lady Burghley on their marriage, a list of which we gave last week, have been set out in the grand banqueting-room in Burghley House, and the tenantry and the public have been admitted by tickets to inspect them.

Many hundreds of persons availed themselves of the privilege, and there was a continuous stream of visitors.

It is estimated that the total value of the presents is nearly £20,000.

On the day of the wedding 300 labourers dined in the park, and the presents of the tenants consisted of two medallion dishes and a large flower vase.

An inquest was held in the parish of Market Deeping on Monday last, by Samuel Edwards, coroner, on view of the body of Joseph Wetherall, an infant six weeks old.

It appeared in evidence, that Catherine Wetherall, the mother of the deceased, and her infant, were inmates of the parish workhouse, that the mother had been in a state of intoxication every day the preceding week, in consequence of a supply of money received from her husband.

The child was put to bed by his mother on Saturday night at ten, and she alarmed the keeper of the workhouse at 3 o'clock on Sunday morning, by stating that the child was dead.

A surgeon deposed that the child's death was occasioned by suffocation and pressure by being laid upon by his mother.

A verdict was returned, "suffocated inadvertently by his mother, she being at the time in a state of stupor and intoxication”.

The woman was severely reprimanded by the coroner for her disgraceful conduct.

On Friday last an inquest was held in St Martin's, Stamford Baron, by Mr Hopkinson, coroner, on view of the body of Stephen Black, aged 29 years, who was run over by the Express coach about 12 o'clock the preceding night, near to Toll-bar, on the North Road.

The wheels passed over the unfortunate man, and killed him on the spot. In the hope of obtaining the most speedy surgical assistance, and that such might be of use, the body was brought on by the coach to Stamford.

It appeared that the deceased lay in the centre of the turnpike-road when the accident happened, having, it is supposed, fallen into a fit as he was proceeding homewards.

He was a labouring man with a wife and two children, and his occupation was that of digging stone for the road in the pits near Stretton.

No blame whatever can be attached to the coachman, who was driving steadily: the moon was clouded at the time, and the colour of the apparel of the deceased corresponded with that of the ground.

Had not an extraordinary jerk been occasioned to the coach, it is probable that the accident would have passed unnoticed by the coachman and passengers, who on ascertaining what had happened all rendered the most prompt and kind assistance.

Verdict, accidental death, with a nominal deodand. The deceased was well known by the name of Ramsey, and it is remarkable that his father was killed near the same spot by a similar accident a few years ago.