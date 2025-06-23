A street food and makers’ market started by two friends looking to provide a platform for independent traders has expanded to its third location - and first in Lincolnshire.

The Stalls Market, which has been trading monthly for three years from West Bridgford and Rufford Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, has held its first market at the Stamford Meadows on Saturday.

Originally started by friends Jo McAree and Virender Rose with just two stalls on West Bridgford’s High Street, the market now attracts traders from across the country.

Founders of The Stalls Market expanded to Lincolnshire. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Rebecca, Deanna,Oran, Jo and Jas enjoying The Stalls Market

Jo said Saturday’s market in Stamford has been a long time in the making and it was good to see happy traders and visitors.

“Considering the hot weather and an oil spillage, we had a very successful day,” said Jo, who is also a graphic designer.

“Stamford is a beautiful town where people really value artisan work.

Gerri Brace and Pat Quinn rum tasting

“We did a lot of research on the town and it stood out as a place with great potential for independent traders.

“I’m an artist myself, so it was really encouraging to see people connect with the artwork, and from a business perspective, it was great to see how happy the traders were.”

As well as running the monthly market, Jo also owns Just Jo Design, selling prints and personalised maps, while Virender runs an Indian food stall called Lady Bay.

Naomi Andrews, owner of Illustrations by Nomes

Vanessa and Cat Brown, Barnyard Flowers

The two friends started The Stalls Market in 2022 to help promote their businesses.

After a successful first pop-up market, they were given permission by the council to hold a second – on the condition they could get more businesses on board.

Within a month, they had 60 stalls.

Ronnie Lawson, from Oh My Gosh Coffee

Jo explained: “It’s really difficult for artisans to even rent their own shop – a lot of them start by trading at markets.

“There’s a lot of talent out there, but not always the opportunity to grow, so The Stalls Market is a stepping stone to help build a loyal following before expanding.”

From street food to coffee and cakes, as well as artists selling paintings, ceramics and more, visitors were able to enjoy 45 unique stalls.

Jo and Virender will be back in Stamford on the Meadows on July 20 and September 21, between 10am and 3pm.

The Stalls Market also do pop-up markets.