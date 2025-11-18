Overhead power cables are holding up the bulldozing of an unsightly former factory on a main route into a town centre.

The former Cummins Generators building in Barnack Road, Stamford, has been part-demolished for nearly two years.

And despite plans for new homes, a business park and a retirement village having been approved in July, no further progress on the ground appears to have been made.

South Kesteven District Council bought the site for £7.5 million in 2019, when Cummins moved out. The council made an agreement with Burghley Land Ltd so that a field next to the former factory could also be used, and a mixture of 300-plus homes, a retirement village and commercial properties were approved by the district council in July.

This week a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “The council is in talks with developers to accelerate remaining demolition work, but this can only take place once the overhead power supply to the site has been diverted underground.

“Due to the nature of the work the timetable is being set by National Grid.”

A National Grid electricity distribution spokesperson said they were aware of the local interest in seeing progress at St Martin's Park, but were unable to put a timescale on the work.

The spokesperson said: “The undergrounding of overhead power lines in relation to the project involves multiple parties and is subject to a number of legal and technical considerations.

“We’re working closely with partners to progress this as quickly as possible and will share further updates when we’re able.”

The main housing developer for the site is Morris Homes, which has permission to build 167 properties on the eastern, greenfield part of the 36-acre site.

A spokesperson for the housebuilder said they were working behind the scenes to make sure planning conditions are met, but were also “looking forward to bringing the development to life”.

Morris Homes anticipates its construction will begin towards the end of next year.

South Kesteven is required to ‘build’ 886 new homes a year to meet targets that the Government revised at the end of last year.

Developers have proposed new sites should be allocated for homes to help the council meet its targets.

