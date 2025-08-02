Fire and water are faithful servants but terrible masters, writes Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of South Kesteven District Council.

We often take water for granted. Sometimes we even complain when it falls out of the sky. However, the pipes don’t need to be empty for very long before we realise how utterly dependent we are on water and the systems which bring it to us.

Councillor Ashley Baxter.

Last week, the South Kesteven cabinet held an informal surgery at Grantham West community centre where a resident came to tell us of her experience during the recent interruption to water supply.

About 8,000 households were affected by low water pressure apparently caused by the failure of a single but critical pump on the Anglian Water network. The incident resulted in many organisations including the council having to send staff home. Many employees will have arrived home to discover no tap water to drink, no way to have a shower, no way to wash clothes or dishes and no means of flushing the loo. South Kesteven assisted Anglian Water by offering a venue for the distribution of bottled water but thankfully it was not needed for very long because engineers managed to fix the problem early the following day.

At the other end of the district, the problem of too much water recently caused anxiety and near flooding in Tallington which is among a number of villages which has learned to their cost what happens when our water infrastructure fails.

Despite the occasional deluge, droughts and hosepipe bans are becoming increasingly frequent. Most meteorologists agree the cause is climate change and that, as a country, we need to ensure our water management systems have more capacity and are more resilient.

I have recently been elected onto the Environment Agency’s Regional Flood and Coastal Committee where I have learned even more about how complicated and fragile are the systems designed to keep the right amount of water in the right place at the right time.

On a more optimistic note, water can also bring our communities together. The Deepings Raft Race will take place on Sunday, August 3. This annual event is always a day of fun, excitement, and friendly competition, drawing participants and spectators from near and far.

If you’re busy this Sunday, don’t worry because you can plan ahead for the annual Deepings duck race on Sunday, September 7, which is another one of the many charitable events across the district run by volunteers to make our district an ever friendlier place to live.