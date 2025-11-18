The owner of a newly opened salad bar has been ‘thrilled’ by the support she has had from the community.

Arzu Ocal launched Azzo’s Kitchen, in Wellington Lane, Stamford, in September and her salads have sold out every day since.

And as well as attracting a loyal local customer base of people popping in, the salad bar’s popularity has allowed her to launch click-and-collect and delivery services.

Arzu Ocal pictured outside her newly launched business Azzo's Kitchen, in Wellington Lane, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Arzu said she has been selling out every day since opening. Photo: Iliffe Media

Arzu, 40, has also started catering for parties, and has applied for council permission to place tables and chairs outside the premises.

“Many of my customers have said this is what Stamford needed,” said Arzu, who moved to the UK from Turkey with her husband Ozer nine years ago.

“There’s nothing like this here. A lot of my customers work in office jobs and they want something quick and healthy. This is the perfect place for that.”

The homemade salads change daily and are made using what Arzu says is the most popular ingredient in Turkish cuisine – olive oil.

A selection of homemade salads. Photo: Iliffe Media

The salad bar with some sweet treats. Photo: Iliffe Media

They are prepared with organic ingredients and can be topped with extras such as lime chicken, halloumi or avocado.

Customers can also enjoy gluten-free and organic cakes, including carrot and walnut cake, blueberry muffins and cookies, as well as soup of the day and vegetable rolls filled with spinach and feta.

Arzu worked previously as a computer engineer and never imagined running a food business, but she always dreamed of owning a small place which serves quick, high-quality meals.

Inside Azzo's Kitchen. Photo: Iliffe Media

Inside Azzo's Kitchen. Photo: Iliffe Media

Her business has been inspired by her travels across mainland Europe and she hopes to show that Turkish cuisine has more to offer than kebabs.

“We came to visit Stamford at Christmas about six years ago and we loved it,” said Arzu.

“We lived in London, but found it too busy over time and we were looking for a place where we could live a slower life.

“This is my first food business, so I’m learning every day. I hope I can highlight a part of Turkish cuisine that might not be as well known here.

The menu. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Many families in Turkey make salads like this with their main meal. We really care about using fresh ingredients and homemade food, so I wanted to bring some of that to Stamford.

“We are tucked away in a little street, so we don’t have the same footfall as we would in the High Street, but we have been doing really well.

“We sell out before closing time and we refill our salad bowls two to three times a day. We are even busier when it’s rainy!”