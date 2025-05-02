A councillor used his victory speech to defend ‘people arriving in boats’ in a rebuke to Reform.

Nigel Farage’s party has swept across Lincolnshire, picking up dozens of county council seats and Andrea Jenkyns winning the mayoral race.

She used her victory speech to call for illegal immigrants to be housed in tents, claiming “that’s what the silent majority think”.

Ashley Baxter at the Lincolnshire County Council election count

Independent Councillor Ashley Baxter, who also leads South Kesteven District Council, responded directly to the rhetoric after winning the Deepings West seat.

“The Deepings gave me a scare but it turned out well in the end – unfortunately the same can’t be said for the rest of the county,” he said after retaining the seat.

“We should still believe in people. There is no place for hatred and racism.

“The state of our nation isn’t down to people arriving in boats. It’s down to the state, and the people arriving in helicopters.

“If big companies and millionaires paid their tax, we would be a less divided nation.”

He added later: “I ran against a centre-right party in the Tories, a far-right party in Reform and the nationalist Homeland party.

“All are trying to make it about who belongs here and who doesn’t, when we should be focusing on how to make the system work for those without money or power.”

Reform has previously denied it is a racist party.

Dame Andrea promised Reform would tackle illegal immigration, although the mayor role itself has no ability to do so.

“I say no to putting people in hotels. Tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for here in Britain,” she said after her landslide victory.

Reform has gained control of Lincolnshire County Council after sweeping away dozens of Conservative candidates.

The exact size of its majority remains to be seen as vote counting continues.