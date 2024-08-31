A harvest supper will remind people of the journey from farm to fork.

Rosemary Morton, whose family has been farming in the area for over 80 years, will be hosting a harvest supper in Helpston to teach the community about where food comes from.

She said: “It occurred to me that there was now something ‘missing’ from our community and that today many don’t necessarily think about where our food comes from or what farmers and farming staff do in our village, and many others, to ensure food is on our plates.”

Willow Brook Farm Shop where The Big Community Harvest Supper is being held

The event will be held from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 14 at Willow Brook Farm Shop and Granary Tea Room in Stamford Road, which Rosemary and her family own.

There will be a traditional ploughman's supper, live folk music, children’s activities, vintage tractors, trailer rides and a pop-up archaeology museum.

Tickets cost £12, or £6 for children aged five to 12 years with under 5s going free, and money raised will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Rosemary said: "Helpston has long been associated with the poet John Clare, who tended flocks of sheep to bring some money home to support his wife and siblings.

“In his day and until around 70 years ago, villagers all turned out to bring the harvest in.

“The Big Community Harvest Supper is an opportunity to bring the whole community together to celebrate the harvest with food on our plates just like they would have done in John Clare's time, to show our support to all farmers and raise money for our chosen charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - a cause that serves all of our communities.”