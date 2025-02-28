A date has been set for a pride event which will celebrate love and acceptance.

Ali Macdonald and Hannah Mae Carter are hard at work organising this year’s Rutland and Stamford Pride event, which is planned for August 10.

After last year’s Oakham event ended up being ‘more of a picnic’, the new organisers hope this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever.

Ali Macdonald from Stamford

Ali, who works in Superdrug in Stamford, said: “We are both members of the LGBT community and wanted to bring pride to Rutland and Stamford. It’s something that means a lot to both of us.

“We want to make people aware of equality and to support the fact that love is love, no matter who you may be.”

This year’s pride event will be held in Oakham’s Market Place with plans to bring the celebration to Stamford in 2026. It will then alternate between the two towns.

Hannah Mae Carter

For Ali and Hannah, the priority is making the event for everyone, regardless of their age, gender or sexuality.

They say it will be a family friendly day with music, food and drinks stalls, and fairground rides.

Ali, who went to her first pride event in London in 1999, said: “There is still a little bit of stigma - we want to change that.

“We want everyone to come along and see that it's a great day.”

Oakham Pride festival 2023. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Although the pair say their hometowns of Stamford and Oakham have become more accepting of the LGBT community, they believe there is still more work to do.

In the past posters advertising the pride events were ripped down and last year the rainbow flag which was flying outside of Stamford Town Hall was cut down.

“For us to bring a pride event to this area to show people that equality matters is a huge thing,” said Ali, 43.

“It’s something I feel is going a little bit backwards at the moment.

Oakham Pride festival 2023. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“This will show people we are not scary. We are normal, everyday people who want to celebrate our community.”

There is still space for more volunteers and stallholders. Anyone interested should email rutlandandstamfordpride@gmail.com.

Rutland’s first pride event was held in 2022 within the grounds of Oakham Castle and drew in 500 people.

Ali Macdonald at a Pride event

It was heavily supported by businesses in the town, which put up rainbow flags and advertised the event.

Ali and Hannah hope for the same success this year.