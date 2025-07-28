An accountancy and tax advisory firm marked its 100th birthday with a festival-themed party.

Staff, clients, families and friends came together to celebrate the centenary of Moore Thompson at Crown Hall Farm, in Spalding, yesterday (July 27).

The firm – established in 1925 – has grown from a small practice into a leading regional business with offices in Spalding, Wisbech, Market Deeping, Peterborough and Stamford.

The 100th anniversary of Moore Thompson was marked with a festival-themed party. Pictures: Submitted

Sunday’s celebrations were part of a year-long programme aimed at thanking those who supported the firm’s journey so far.

“We didn’t want a formal dinner or a line-up of speeches,” said Mark Hildred, managing partner of Moore Thompson.

“We wanted to say thank you in a way that felt authentic to who we are and gave people a reason to celebrate with us.

Staff, clients, families and friends came together for a relaxed day of music, food and entertainment

The day was filled with plenty of fun, including the chance to try vintage games, crazy golf, or a VR simulator

“A lot has changed in the last 100 years - both within our firm and in the world around us - but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to the people we work with,” he added.

“Some of our clients have been with us for generations, others have joined us more recently, but each relationship is treated with the same care, honesty and attention.”

Guests were welcomed with drinks on arrival and were treated to complimentary wristbands.

The firm was founded in 1925

The party was at Crown Hall Farm, in Spalding

There was also pizza from a wood-fired oven and BBQ during the day, followed by a hog roast in the evening.

The day was filled with plenty of fun, including the chance to try vintage games, crazy or a VR simulator. There was also music from MB Live Band.

“We wanted the day to be more memorable – not just while it was happening – but afterwards too,” added Mark.

“Reaching 100 years isn’t something that happens without loyalty, hard work and support. We don’t take that for granted.”