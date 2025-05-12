Home   Stamford   News   Article

Model Fish Bar owners respond to fire

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:50, 12 May 2025
 | Updated: 10:43, 12 May 2025

The owners of a fish and chip shop devastated by fire have said they will rebuild their business.

Fire crews from 11 locations, as far afield as Lincoln and Wainfleet near Skegness, attended the fire at The Model Fish Bar at 52 Broad Street, Stamford, on Saturday.

Owners of the business Antal Csakvari, 38, and Olivia Fulop, 38, who live in Stamford, posted on social media on behalf of ‘The Model Fish Bar team’ on Sunday.

Firefighters with their breathing apparatus outside The Model Fish Bar on Saturday afternoon
They said: “We went through some tragic and horrifying days this weekend.

“Firstly no body was hurt in the fire. Which is the main thing.

“We can't thank you enough, our fire brigade, for the quick and professional response. We are extremely pleased for all the hard work by them. And, of course, all help received from the public and the businesses all around us.

Firefighters outside Model Fish Bar on Saturday afternoon
“We will start our journey to rebuild The Model Fish Bar and reopen as soon as we can. Hopefully we will be back on our feet soon and will be stronger then ever.

“Once again, thank you for all the help we are getting.”

Fire crews from across Lincolnshire and the surrounding area attended, as well as Cadent gas
The fire is understood to have spread from the shop into the roof space of the building and into the basement. However, the results of the fire investigation will not be immediately available.

The Model Fish Bar remained taped off on Sunday
Firefighters removed roof tiles to enable them to make sure the fire was fully extinguished
The Model Fish Bar will be rebuilt as a business, the owners have said
Number 52 Broad Street is a Grade II* listed building.

