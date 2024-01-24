Work to replace a footpath has been delayed for a second time because of bad weather.

The £175,000 project in Edinburgh Road, Stamford, was due to finish this week having started two months ago.

Lincolnshire County Council is now aiming for a completion date of Friday, February 9.

Edinburgh Road. Photo: Google Maps

New crossing points have been built as part of the scheme, which started on November 10 – four days later than originally intended.

Traffic continues to be diverted along Charles Road and Green Lane.