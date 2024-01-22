Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Jocelyn to bring disruption across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne, the Deepings, Spalding and Grantham days after Storm Isha
Published: 15:35, 22 January 2024
| Updated: 15:37, 22 January 2024
More strong winds could be on the way as the Met Office names a new storm.
As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, the Met Office has warned Storm Jocelyn could bring further disruption.
A yellow warning for high winds has been issued for tomorrow and Wednesday (January 23 and 24).
Disruption is likely, including delays to travel on the roads and by rail.
Storm Jocelyn is the 10th named storm since the season began in September.
