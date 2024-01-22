Home   Stamford   News   Article

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Jocelyn to bring disruption across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne, the Deepings, Spalding and Grantham days after Storm Isha

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 15:35, 22 January 2024
 | Updated: 15:37, 22 January 2024

More strong winds could be on the way as the Met Office names a new storm.

As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, the Met Office has warned Storm Jocelyn could bring further disruption.

A yellow warning for high winds has been issued for tomorrow and Wednesday (January 23 and 24).

A map showing where the weather warning is in place. Photo: Met Office
Disruption is likely, including delays to travel on the roads and by rail.

Storm Jocelyn is the 10th named storm since the season began in September.

