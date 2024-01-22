More strong winds could be on the way as the Met Office names a new storm.

As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, the Met Office has warned Storm Jocelyn could bring further disruption.

A yellow warning for high winds has been issued for tomorrow and Wednesday (January 23 and 24).

A map showing where the weather warning is in place. Photo: Met Office

Disruption is likely, including delays to travel on the roads and by rail.

Storm Jocelyn is the 10th named storm since the season began in September.