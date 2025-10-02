A town sports club is hosting a packed weekend of action to celebrate the opening of its new clubhouse.

Stamford Rugby Club will officially open the new facility at their Hambleton Road base at 1.15pm on Saturday.

An artist's impression of the front view of the clubhouse, from Hambleton Road, Stamford

The clubhouse improvements were supported by a fundraising drive, and feature a new lounge, changes to the bar, and a small extension.

The weekend of activities kicks off before that, from noon with the Laurie Mills Touch Rugby Tournament.

Three senior men’s matches will be played in the afternoon followed by a party with love music from Ellie James.

Work to refurbish the clubhouse took place during the close season

On Sunday, two Stamford junior teams will be in league action, while a girls’ rugby festival gets under way at 11am. Both of the club’s women’s teams will then take to the field at 2.15pm.