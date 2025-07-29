Rail passengers face disruption this weekend with no trains running on a busy cross-country service.

No trains will run between Leicester and Peterborough on Saturday and Sunday (August 2 and 3) while track renewal and drainage improvements take place near Manton, in Rutland.

Replacement bus service will run on the CrossCountry service between Leicester and Peterborough, calling at Stamford, Oakham and Melton Mowbray over the two days.

Replacement buses will be laid on for passengers at Oakham and Stamford this weekend

Dan Matthews, operations director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This essential track and drainage work represents a significant investment in our rail infrastructure.

“While we understand the temporary inconvenience to passengers, these improvements will deliver more reliable services in the future.

“We thank passengers for their patience as we carry out this vital maintenance work.“

Ben Simkin, CrossCountry’s regional director for the East Midlands and East Anglia, added: “We’d ask passengers planning to travel on the line between Leicester and Peterborough next weekend to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”

Passengers are encouraged to check before travelling via www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk or www.nationalrail.co.uk

For more information on the changes, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/leicester-peterborough-20250802/