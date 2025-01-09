A spa experience which ‘rejuvenates the mind, body, and soul’ has been launched at a hotel.

Four Roots, which offers a four-hour guided wellbeing journey, has opened at Rutland Hall Hotel near Barnsdale.

The experience runs to an itinerary beginning with a bubble bathing ceremony, which is aimed at enhancing spiritual wellbeing, before guests receive a 60-minute treatment from a choice of body, scalp feet and face massages or facials.

This is followed by relaxation in a meditation room and a nutritious two-course meal or afternoon tea.

Sunil Kanjanghat, director general manager at Rutland Hall Hotel, said: "The investment for this new facility reflects the ongoing commitment of our owners to providing first class experiences for our guests.

“We are excited to be offering beautifully curated treatments which are gender neutral and fully inclusive for those living with health challenges and fragility.”

The hotel was bought by the Patel family in May 2020 and since then has undergone a big refurbishment.

This included a refit of the 66 hotel bedrooms and the on-site restaurant Blossoms as well as the creation of a new Pavilion venue.

Work is also underway to refurbish the swimming pool and add new facilities including a sauna and steam room along with upgrades to changing facilities.

Four Roots offers morning or afternoon sessions which can be booked by visiting https://rutlandhall.co.uk/wellbeing/.

