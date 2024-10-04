A pair of Wetherspoon fans who are determined to visit every one in the UK have had a pint at their 500th one and revealed that a Lincolnshire branch is their favourite so far.

Dedicated Phil, 77, and Julie Fox, 74, challenged themselves over 15 years ago to sample all 809 of the pubs in the UK.

The couple have now visited their 500th boozer - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Wetherspoons mad couple Phil Fox and his wife Julie with their favourite choice of beverage at The Richard Oastler Wetherspoon in Brighouse, Yorkshire

But they say their favourite so far is The Stamford Post - the former offices of LincsOnline title the Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

Phil said: "We used to love the one in Keswick but we've got a new favourite.

"It's called the The Stamford Post - we've been there a few times and even visited a few days ago.

"It's an old newspaper office but it's really, really nice inside - they modernised it and everything."

This year marks a decade since The Stamford Post opened with the Mercury staff relocating to Cherryholt Road, where they are still based today.

Phil admitted it may be "impossible" for them to complete the challenge because they would have to visit the six boozers that are located in airport departure lounges.

Phil and Julie Fox at their 500th Wetherspoons pub - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk

Phil, a former newspaper production worker, said: "There's two at Birmingham Airport - so it's a bit of a trek to go to Birmingham, just to fly to Spain for Wetherspoons.

"But we wrote '500' on a piece of cardboard to prove to our family that we've actually done it."

Julie Fox at their 500th Wetherspoons pub - The William Adams in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk

Grandfather-of-seven Phil originally came up with the idea in 2007, while drinking in his local ale house and said it has been a great way to see other parts of England.

But the pair, from Halifax in West Yorkshire, originally set out to visit just 100 of the pub.

Julie and Phil, who have five children, between them, will plan trips to different parts of the UK so they can visit the pubs and will sometimes stay in a Wetherspoons Hotel.

Julie, a retired retail worker, and Phil both try and have something different every time they visit the boozers.

Phil prefers a IPA beer while Julie often goes for a lager such as San Miguel or Cruzcampo - but both of them love the halloumi wrap.