The newest resident of a care home had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open its top floor.

Sheila Henderson arrived at Grand View Care Home in Uffington Road, Stamford, on Friday (April 12).

The ninety-year-old, who was with her son and daughter-in-law, had already met several of the care home staff.

And so as a familiar and well-liked new member of the Grand View community, she was selected to carry out the official opening.

Thanking Sheila, home manager Natalie White said she was delighted that the top floor is now open and that people are moving into the rooms, some of which have views across to Burghley Park.

The ground floor of Grand View offers residential care, the first floor provides dementia care, and the top floor a combination of residential and nursing care.

From left, customer care adviser Natalie Reding, activities lead Jade Couzens, chef George George Dewson, home manager Natalie White, head of customer relations Laura Mills, receptionist Angela Bainbridge, care assistant Laila Simmons, finance director Joel Inbakumar

Speaking after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sheila, who has previously lived in Baston, said: “It was lovely to see some familiar faces when I arrived,” adding that although she struggles with her eyesight, she thought she liked her new room and that she would enjoy the activities offered in her new home.

The sense of occasion continued into the afternoon for residents and guests, who enjoyed drinks and nibbles courtesy of the Grand View chefs.

Visitors were also invited in for a look around the home, which has a bar and bistro, a pub, a beauty salon and nail bar, a gym for fitness and physio, a cinema showing classic films, documentaries and art shows, and various rooms for dining and relaxation.

Sheila Henderson, Grand View's newest resident, chats with one of the care home staff

The home has wheelchair-friendly landscaped gardens and has raised beds for residents who enjoy gardening.

Prices at Grand View start from £1,500 a week.

Grand View has opened another floor

The chef prepared a range of options

Some of the cakes chef prepared for the afternoon opening ceremony

Classical guitarist Steve Bean from Pilsgate provided musical entertainment

The relaxation room

One of the bedrooms

Some of the top floor rooms have views across the countryside to Burghley Park

Grand View Care Home was opened by then mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson in July 2021 and is part of the Alysia Caring Group, which also has homes in Oakham and in Peterborough.



