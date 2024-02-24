Every month Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire answers your questions.

This month the question is: We’re beginning to struggle with our energy. We have been managing for a long time. However, the cost-of-living crisis has now pushed our bills too high. Is there any help available?



At Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, we are able to help you with your energy. The cost-of-living crisis has been a significant factor in the increase in energy prices and it is something that affects all households. As we begin to move into spring, people are receiving large bills from their supplier covering their energy use over Autumn and Winter.

We have advisers that are specially trained to deliver energy advice. They can help you with all things energy including: energy savings tips, grant searches and applications, understanding energy bills and much more. We are also able to offer dedicated support to help people with pre-payment meters.

We are also going to be holding dedicated energy advice days in Grantham and Stamford in the coming weeks. The Grantham event will be on February 28 and will be a drop-in day running from 10am until 3pm. This day will be for energy issues only and refreshments will be available. This will take place at our offices in 14 Finkin Street, Grantham, NG31 6QZ.

The Stamford event will take place on March 14. This will follow the same timings as the Grantham event. We will be sure to publicise more information about the Stamford event soon. Hopefully you will be able to pop along to one of our dedicated energy advice days, however, if you can’t then this isn’t a problem.

You can get any energy advice at any time by emailing energyadvisor@citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk or by calling Adviceline on 0808 278 7996 before March 31. We understand that high energy bills can be worrying, but we are here to help you find a way forward and encourage you to reach out to us as soon as you can.