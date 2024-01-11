The next steps in a multi-million pound development project will be determined this month.

South Kesteven District Council has been working on its St Martin’s Park plans for almost four years, having purchased the former Cummins Generator Technologies site in March 2019.

The proposal for a mixed-use development on the outskirts of Stamford would includes offices and workshops, a food shop and cafe, 190 homes and a retirement village.

The plans for St Martin’s Park

The council has spent £10.5 million on the project so far – £8 million to buy the land, £1.5 million on the demolition of old buildings and £1 million on planning and premises maintenance.

On Monday (January 15) the council’s finance and economic scrutiny committee will meet to discuss the next steps of the project. A number of options will be considered but none of the details have been made public due to “commercial sensitivity”.

The review has been prompted by a change in council leadership and senior management since the project was first initiated.

The site of St Martin’s Park

Leader of SKDC Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “We’re looking at this now because it’s the most appropriate time to do so. We want to get the best possible outcome for everyone.”

Having purchased the Barnack Road site in March 2019, the council entered a partnership with Burghley House Preservation Trust nine months later. The trust owns adjoining land and a plan was announced to develop both sites together. Planning permission was approved in 2021.

The council received final bids from potential developers in November which will form part of the discussion on Monday.

The scrutiny meeting will take place at 10am on Monday (January 15) but discussions are expected to take place privately. The committee’s recommendation will be presented to the full council at a meeting on Thursday, January 25.

