Refugees and supporters gathered at a war memorial to mark three years on from Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

More than 50 people attended a service outside of Browne’s Hospital in Stamford yesterday (February 24), a day which marked three years since the beginning of the war.

The service, which was led by associate minister of St George’s Church Rev Lorraine Wright, involved moving words from the Ukrainian refugees who now call Stamford home.

Rev Lorraine Wright began the service outside of Browne's Hospital in Stamford

The Sunflowers Choir, led by Belmesthorpe music teacher Mike Tymoczko, performed songs, including the Ukrainian National Anthem, and Scott Coe and Caroline Avnit recited poems.

Organiser Yvette Diaz Munoz said: “It’s important for people to remember what’s going on.

“The war hasn’t gone away.”

Dozens of people gathered to mark three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

People were invited to place daffodils, a flower associated with Ukraine, on the Broad Street war memorial.

Afterwards members of the Ukrainian community carried signs and waved flags during a march through the town centre.

Fifteen-year-old Liuba Shevchenko, who fled Ukraine with mum Olena, said: “What’s happened is unforgettable and we want people to understand that.”

A march was held through Stamford town centre

Daffodils were placed on the war memorial at Browne's Hospital

Marc Kukh brought a flag to the service

