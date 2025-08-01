10 years ago

A multi-million pound scheme to redevelop part of the Stamford Hospital site and sell off the rest is nearing the planning stage.

The Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust wants to refurbish and redesign the east end of the site in Ryhall Road, at a cost of £2.75m.

The trust also wants to demolish Hurst Ward and build two new procedure rooms in its place, at a cost of up to £9.6m.

The western part of the site is to be sold, generating up to £3.6m.

A trust spokesman said Cambridge University Archaeological Unit would be trawling archives to gather a detailed chronological picture of the hospital site through the ages, followed by an archaeological dig on site.

They added: "We are already anticipating that there will be more than one dig and it will involve between three and four per cent of the total area of the hospital site. As soon as details of when and where the dig will be staged are agreed, we will publicise the information.

"This work needs to be done to satisfy the planning team before we can work towards submitting a full planning application."

The new design for the east end of the site, where new outpatient services will be delivered, has now been finalised.

25 years ago: Steve Whittaker (Ferdinand) and Jo Wild (Miranda) in The Tempest at Rutland Outdoor Theatre, Tolethorpe. A gala night tomorrow (Saturday) has actor Richard Todd on the guest list and theatre-goers will be treated to some pre-performance entertainment from musicians, Morris men and a falconer. Tickets from £8.

Motorists will no longer have to hunt for change or rush back to their cars from August, following the introduction of a new system that lets you pay for parking with your mobile phone.

RingGo is a mobile phone service that allows users to pay for parking by credit or debit card, rather than with cash at a machine.

Rutland County Council is introducing the service from August 11, which will complement existing payment methods in its car parks.

Councillor Tony Mathias, portfolio holder for highways and transport said: "Mobile phones are no longer just phones and this is a tried and tested service that will make parking much more convenient for visitors and local people.

"We are not removing the ability to pay for parking with cash.”

25 years ago

Decisions over planning permission for a new nightclub in Stamford have been delayed.

The Dome on the second floor of the old Stamford Hotel in St Mary's Street would include a dance floor, two bars, a stage and a DJ booth.

Stamford Town Council had no objections but district councillors were more hesitant to approve the proposal.

At South Kesteven District Council planning committee on Tuesday, Coun Nicholas Craft, standing in for Coun Dickon Sinker, said: "Looking at the pictures it seems a sacrilege to allow this building to be used as a nightclub. It's an absolute disgrace and I am amazed we would even consider allowing something like this."

Coun Philip Keddel said: "I think the problem we have here is location and quality of life and I would hope that people oppose this recommendation."

Residents are joining forces and writing to councillors with the aim of setting up a residents' meeting.

Margaret Harvey of St Mary's Street, said: "This is quite a big residential area and we are concerned about noise and policing and the fact that there are already two nightclubs in close proximity. We need to pull forces on this."

Nigel Smith, owner of The Dome (Stamford) is remaining positive. He said: "We are fulfilling everything we are asked to do.We want to eradicate people's fears and live in harmony with them. We do not want to open anything that is going to be detrimental to them. We understand their fears and all we can do now is sit back and wait."

The application will be decided on September 14.

25 years ago: Year 7 and Year 8 pupils from Casterton Community College who attended the National Junior Mathematics Challenge

Congratulations go to pupils of Casterton Community College who have maintained the college's success in the National Junior Mathematics Challenge.

Nick Poletti, head of mathematics at the school said: "It is encouraging to see all Year 7 and 8 pupils continuing the college's history of successful results.

He added that a special mention goes to Andrew Hulme, who continued his

form after appearing on Channel 4's Countdown programme, having become the first Casterton pupil to reach the Junior Olympiad, which is the next round of the Maths Challenge.

50 years ago

Bernard Youens, better known as Stan Ogden from television's long-running serial Coronation Street, visited Stamford on Tuesday to open Sally Morland's new store.

To see him, hundreds of people queued for more than an hour in the hot sun at the site in Little Casterton Road.

Once inside, the customers and autograph hunters were able to meet Mr Youens and receive a signed photograph.

50 years ago: Bernard Youens - Stan Ogden from Coronation Street - opening Sally Morland's

Mr Youens jumped at the chance of playing the "fat, 45-year-old layabout who likes the ladies" when it was announced, 11 years ago, that the Street would be acquiring a new family called the "Ogdens".

"He is the man a lot of people would like to be," Mr Youens told our reporter.

"A lot of people are envious of him, because he can get away with murder.

"If he looks over the pub counter with his eyes pleading for a drink, he always gets one."

Although he is the original creator of Stan Ogden, Mr Youens finds it easy to get away from the character.

But Mr Youen's wife, Teddy, finds that getting away from the Stan Ogden image is sometimes difficult.

Several times, as she sat by her husband at the store opening, people came to ask her where was "Hilda" ("Stan's" wife in the series).

"But I take it all as it comes," she said. "And, anyway, people think I am a lot nicer than Hilda."

She added that her husband's character was completely unlike Stan's in real life.

"When he is working away from home," she said, "he rings about five times a day, and presents me with a huge bouquet when he gets home."

Mr and Mrs Youens, who have been married 43 years, have five children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Another person delighted at the crowds was Mr Tom Regis, a director of the store. He said: "Stan Ogden is everybody's friend, and is one of the best known personalities we could think of. The crowd was as we expected."

The new store has many new lines. These include an off-licence, and facilities to sell fresh-cut meat and other fresh foods.

There is parking for 200 cars.

The rates paid by a Stamford man living near a small factory and workshop were not excessive, Stamford valuation court ruled, on Wednesday.

Mr JH Noakes of 86 Tinwell Road was applying to have his assessment reduced from £560 gross value (£438 rateable value) which he complained in a letter was 'excessive'.

Said Mr HJ Wright, valuation officer: "One of the main points Mr Noakes makes is that there is a factory and workshop used for light industrial purposes in the service lane at the back of his house."

Mr Wright said that the factory, which did lawnmower repairs, did not work late at night and there was no disturbing noise from machines.

Neither this, nor the fact that Tinwell Road was very busy with heavy traffic, detracted from the fact that the area was still a very desirable place to live, he added.

Mr Wright did not think that any of the factors mentioned by Mr Noakes would stop anyone coming to live there.

The panel decided to uphold the original assessment.

50 years ago: Castor Cricket Club won a cup final against Duddington at Burghley Park by four runs. In their 20 overs Castor made 77, losing six wickets. Duddington's 20 overs finished with them five runs short of victory.

100 years ago

An Indian python, eight feet long and weighing 45lb, was used by a herbal specialist in Stamford market on Friday to attract an audience. The man, who was selling preparations for skin troubles, rheumatism, etc, had the snake curled over his shoulder. The reptile retained its fangs, and those looking on shuddered when it shot them out frequently while being stroked. It had been well trained, and was therefore harmless.

Apparently there is a very good potato harvest in the Spalding area, for a greengrocer from Pinchbeck was exhibiting a tray of 32 potatoes, which had a total weight of 32lb.

100 years ago: What passed for 'practical' swimwear in 1925

Described as an agricultural organiser and county land agent, of High Street, Oakham, Ian Peter MacEwan, aged 40, was fined £9 17s, including costs, at Tottenham Police Court, on Tuesday, for being drunk in charge of a motor-car and driving to the danger of the public at Southgate on Monday.

A constable said that the defendant drove along the road in a zig-zag manner, and collided with a motor cycle and side-car. The occupant of the side-car was cut about the legs. When stopped and asked to get out of the car, the accused staggered about the roadway. He smelled strongly of drink.

MacEwan said that he came up from Oakham to attend his sister's wedding. He had only three champagnes and two bottles of beer. His condition, he urged, was not due to the drink, but to the excitement of the wedding.

100 years ago: Did you miss the summer women's wear sale?

200 years ago

We understand it is decided that the Stamford and Rutland Infirmary shall be built on the site of the White Friars, at the point where the road from Stamford divides for Bourn and Deeping.

On Thursday the 28th, the thirteenth anniversary meeting of the Rutland and Stamford auxiliary Bible Society was held at Oakham, when the school-room was as usual crowded, and an unabated interest in the success of the society was manifested by the whole assembly.

It was said in the report, that the society is in a very flourishing state, that the demand for bibles and testaments still continues to be very great, and that the distribution in the district has been scarcely ever larger that it was last year; the number of the bibles and testaments disposed of in that period amounting to 748, and in the whole thirteen years to 8,566.

Several gentlemen addressed the meeting in very eloquent and animated speeches, and the business of the day concluded with a renewal of subscriptions, the addition of several new members, and a very liberal collection at the door.

For preserving the teeth and gums, The Vegetable Tooth Powder has so long been in general use that it is almost unnecessary to offer any further recommendation of it.

Composed of vegetables, without the admixture of any mineral or pernicious ingredient whatever, it is free from the usual objection against the use of other dentifrices.

Its detersive power is just sufficient to annihilate those destructive particles which adhere to the gums and the interstices of the teeth; healing injuries in the former, and promoting a new enamel (where it has been injured or corroded) on the latter.

It likewise imparts a firmness and healthy redness to the gums, and, if used regularly, will preserve the teeth in a sound state to old age.

Sold in boxes at 2s 9d. Also available is Butler's superior silver-wired tooth brushes, 1s each; and Butler's very fragrant lavender water, in half-pints, at 3s 6d.

Green Man Inn, Scotgate, Stamford. Homas Mitchell, impressed with gratitude for favours received since his commencement in the above inn, begs respectfully to inform his friends and the public in general that every exertion shall be used on his part to render his house comfortable to those who may honour him with their company.

On Tuesday last a Church Missionary Meeting was held at Seaton, near Uppingham, for the purpose of establishing an association in aid of the institution. The meeting was very numerously and respectably attended, and was addressed by many of the neighbouring clergy, as well as by the Rev M Thompson, chaplain to the East India Company. The Rev H Monckton was in the chair. A considerable sum was collected on the occasion.