Postal ballot paper delivery delays have resulted in action from a council.

People in the Rutland and Stamford constituency who don’t receive their requested postal ballot papers by Monday will be able to request a new one.

According to Rutland County Council, which is making arrangements for the constituency, all postal votes for the constituency were issued to Royal Mail on time in two batches.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham

The first was issued on June 20 for postal voters registered before June 4, the second batch was issued on June 24 for postal voters registered after June 4.

Today (Friday), Rutland Council Council has been made aware that some postal voters in the area are yet to receive their ballot papers.

If postal ballots are not received from Royal Mail on Monday, voters can request a replacement ballot by calling Rutland County Council on 01572 720 954. This can then be collected from the council’s Catmose offices in Oakham, once processed.

Anyone who believes they are unable to vote because this alternative doesn’t work for them must call the council before midnight tonight (Friday, June 28).

A council spokesperson said some council staff have experienced verbal abuse when trying to assist postal voters affected by the delays and that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.