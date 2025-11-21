There are three types of Christmas shopper, writes Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of South Kesteven District Council.

There are those who thoughtfully pick up gifts throughout the year and by December 1 have them all wrapped snugly, or perhaps I mean smugly, under the tree.

There are some who don’t start properly until almost Christmas Eve, hoping for last minute inspiration or bargains. Finally, there are those who are prompted to go gift shopping just about now, as the first seasonal refrains of Cliff Richard songs fill the air.

Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street, Stamford

Therefore, it is apt that December 6 has been designated Small Business Saturday to celebrate all the independent retailers who broaden the choice of meaningful presents for our friends and families.

The four towns of South Kesteven have a growing range of independent shops including art galleries in Stamford, bookshops in Bourne and Grantham, and a delicatessen in Market Deeping.

Meanwhile, Grantham’s Saturday market is bucking the national trend by growing in size and popularity. This is partly due to the support offered by the council during the year, including special events featuring musicians, a whale, dinosaurs and Diwali celebrations.

St Mary's Books in St Mary's Hill, Stamford

Marcia May in St Mary’s Street, Stamford

The next big event in Grantham Market Place will be tomorrow’s Steampunk market, followed by the Christmas fair and lights event on Sunday, November 30. This is the same day as the Christmas markets in Stamford and Market Deeping.

Of course, independent shops are not just for Christmas. Last month, I attended the Deepings Business Awards where around 100 small businesses were nominated for one or more of the 17 different categories. I also enjoy attending the fun-packed Grantham Business Club breakfast meetings whenever my diary allows.

At South Kesteven, working together with business clubs and entrepreneurs, we do our best to promote tourism and footfall in all our town centres across the district.

The Grantham Steampunk Society at their first Christmas event. Photo: Ian Selby

Neil Rivens at a steampunk Christmas market in Grantham

An excellent example of this is the lottery-funded ‘Soldiers from the Sky’ project which commemorates the British, American and Polish airborne soldiers, who during the Second World War flew from local airfields to the conflict in Europe.

I was privileged to be part of a recent event at Easton Walled Gardens which was one of the key locations for battle preparation. The project is useful for education and remembrance but also encourages tourism.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Ashley Baxter

For more information look at the website www.soldiersfromthesky.co.uk