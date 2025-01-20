A wheelchair sports programme at a school aims to break down barriers and reduce stigma.

Bluecoat Primary School has added a wheelchair sports programme to its PE lessons as part of its commitment to making sport accessible for everyone.

Antonia De Pinto, PE lead at the school, said: "At Bluecoat we have the opportunity to showcase our inclusivity with a new unit of PE through the use of wheelchairs.

“As a school we have included wheelchair sports into our curriculum as they can have far-reaching positive effects on children's physical, emotional, and social development, contributing to a more inclusive and understanding society."

According to Antonia, the lessons have prompted discussion about what it would be like to be disabled.

Teachers hope this will break down barriers and reduce stigma, leading to greater acceptance and understanding of differences.

Isla Dedynski, year 6 pupil, said: “Some people may make fun of wheelchair users but this lets you see how hard it is.”

Hannah Trayford, year 6 pupil, added: “I really love the wheelchair PE lessons.

“It gives everyone a chance to experience something new.”

The wheelchair sports initiative is the latest in a series of measures designed to support the school's inclusive education strategy, complementing existing SEND policies.

"Exposure to inclusive sports at an early age helps children grow up with an appreciation for diversity and inclusivity," said Antionia.

"It teaches them to embrace differences and helps them prepare to live and work in a society that values everyone's contributions."

Pupils at Bluecoat Primary School are currently learning how to move around on the wheelchairs and are practicing activities on them such as throwing and catching.

By the end of the term they will take part in a wheelchair basketball game.

